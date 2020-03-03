Loki to appear in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier? LEAKED PHOTOS hint of Tom Hiddleston's cameo

A few photos from the sets of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier have surfaced online and it hints that Tom Hiddleston was on set. The photo has caused the speculations of Loki appearing on the Disney Plus show.

Can we just take a moment to stop ourselves from screaming? The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is currently in filming with Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprising their Marvel Cinematic Universe characters. The Disney Plus show has been filming the episodes for a few weeks now. The cast has been teasing the production on social media from time to time as well. However, a few fans took to Facebook and share photos from the sets which hint that Tom Hiddleston was on the sets.

Facebook user James Brown took to the platform and shared photos from the sets in Atlanta. The photos captured the transformed streets of Atlanta, a man holding the Captain America shield and more. Among the many pictures, there is one picture that has caught MCU fans' attention. The image, although not extremely clear, makes for a blurry image of Hiddleston. The actor on sets sports a similar jet black, pulled back hairdo as Loki which has caused the speculations of Loki appearing on the show.

Fans shared the pictures on Twitter and paved the way to discussions.

Check out the photos below:

SPOILERS definitely Bucky... #FalconAndtheWinterSoldier

Via James Brown on Facebook pic.twitter.com/hrGjRHe2SQ — Liz (@MsLizzieHill) March 1, 2020

SPOILERS #FalconAndtheWinterSoldier

Definitely Bucky there.

And I'm going to say i believe the OP is mistaken about either Chris or Hugh being there so don't get too excited about that. Certainly no sign in the pictures.

Source link : https://t.co/2bo0rHi73o pic.twitter.com/fcnNEd0NR9 — Liz (@MsLizzieHill) March 1, 2020

While many are hoping their speculation is right, a fan pointed out that the actor in question could be Desmond Chiam. "That's the set of the falcon and the winter soldier and that's most likely to be Desmond Chiam, who's part of the crew actors and yes, he has long, black hair," the Twitter user wrote.

What do you think, is it Hiddleston or is it someone else? Let us know in the comments below. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

