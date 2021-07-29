Loki creator COMPARES working on MCU series and Doctor Strange 2: I got to work completely different muscles

Loki creator Michael Waldron got a chance to work with Marvel on not one but two amazing projects and it ought to have been an exciting experience. The writer, who first collaborated with Marvel for Tom Hiddleston's recently released Marvel series, was soon offered another project as he went on to work with director Sam Raimi for the upcoming second installment of Doctor Strange. In a recent interview discussing his Marvel journey, Waldron spoke to Cinemablend about taking on the two diverse projects.

Admitting that it was a "blast" to work on both the projects, Waldron told Cinemablend, "Yeah, I mean, God, it was a weird year, as it was for everybody. I was getting ready to go to Atlanta to be on set for Loki when I got basically pulled onto Doctor Strange 2 and was starting in on that with Sam Raimi. So I ended up spending all of my 2020 on Zooms with Sam, figuring out that movie, and that was a blast."

Considering the varying themes of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Loki, Waldron revealed what it was like going from one project to another and added, "It was really fun to go from Loki straight into Doctor Strange. It was a totally different thing, you know, making a show about a villain to making a movie about a hero. It was good and felt like I got to work completely different muscles. And then just getting to be on the set with Sam Raimi, there's nothing cooler than that", via Cinemablend.

The two projects though will certainly merge considering the first season of Loki saw Marvel opening up its multiverse phase. It has already been informed that with Doctor Strange 2, the studio will explorer alternate realities and will also have a connection to Marvel's other project, WandaVision as Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch will make an appearance in the film. The Waldron and Raimi sequel is all set to hit the screens on March 25, 2022.

