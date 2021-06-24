Loki director Kate Herron happily CONFIRMS that Loki being bisexual in the MCU is now 'canon'

After Loki Ep 3 dropped, Loki director Kate Herron tweeted, "It was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual."

*SPOILERS* After came the subtle revelation of Loki being gender fluid through TVA's (Time Variance Authority) document profiling the God of Mischief, it's now been confirmed in Loki Ep 3 that the Norse God is bisexual. During the action-packed, exhilarating and witty episode, Loki and Sylvie (Sophia DiMartino) indulge in intimate condour as it's revealed that the duo identify themselves as LGBTQ+.

In the popular Disney+ series' new episode, while sharing a champagne and two, talking about their respective love lives, Sylvie asks Loki, "How about you? You're a prince. Must've been would-be-princesses of perhaps, another prince." To this, Loki divulges, "A bit of both. I suspect the same as you." As expected, MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans rejoiced over this confirmation with Loki director Kate Herron sharing her profound delight over acknowledging Loki being bisexual. Taking to her Twitter, Kate tweeted, "From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual."

"It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I'm happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in #mcu #Loki," Kate added along with a red, purple and light blue heart emojis. Moreover, Sophia quote tweeted Herron's tweet and replied, "And look at that beautiful lighting #loki" along with multiple sparkling, purple and blue heart emojis.

Check out Kate Herron and Sophia Di Martino's joyous, prideful tweets about Loki being bisexual below:

And look at that beautiful lighting #loki https://t.co/X8EtxLvsqz — Sophia Di Martino (@sophiadimartino) June 23, 2021

Kudos to Kate Herron, Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino and Loki head writer Michael Waldron for delicately handling Loki's bisexuality on-screen in the best of ways!

ALSO READ: Loki Ep 3 Twitter Reaction: Fans gush over Tom Hiddleston aka God of Mischief & Lady Loki’s banter

What do you have to say about Loki's bisexuality being dealt with such care and intimacy in Loki Ep 3? Do you hope to see the God of Mischief's love life being a storyline arc in the future in the MCU? Share your honest, personal thoughts and wildest theories with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Loki Ep 4 drops on June 30.

Share your comment ×