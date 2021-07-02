Loki director REVEALS why an unexpected romantic angle was introduced in the series

While fans remain divided over Loki and Sylvie getting a romantic angle in the Disney+ series, here's why the writers thought it was apt for the character.

There have been many surprising turns of events since the fourth episode of Loki aired on Disney+. The episode begins with Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophie Di Martino) accepting their fate on Lamentis and preparing to die in the apocalypse but a "Nexus Event" enables TVA to find them in the nick of time.

Considering the equation shared by Loki and Sylvie during their time together on Lamentis, it started to look like Loki had started developing feelings for his Variant self and just before he could confess the same he was interrupted by Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw).

The potential new romance between the characters has been a hot topic of discussion on social media as many fans have been finding it strange. During a recent chat with Marvel.com, head writer Michael Waldron and director Kate Herron broke down why the decision made sense for Loki.

Waldron explained that Loki's love story was one of the cruxes of his pitch for the series. The time Loki and Sylvie spent on Lamentis saw a friendship blossom between them. This was perhaps the first time they felt that the two beings of pure chaos that are the same person could possibly fall in love with one another. Waldron mentioned that while it sounded crazy at the start, he feels it is suitable for a story revolving around "self-love, self-reflection, and forgiving yourself."

Adding further about why it's important for Loki's character arc, Herron said, "The whole show is about identity. It's about him, and he is on a very different path, and he is on a different journey. He sees things in Sylvie that he is like, 'Oh, I've been there. I know what you feel.' But she's like, 'Well, I don't feel that way.'And that kind of adds the fun element to the story. She is him but she's not him", via Marvel.

