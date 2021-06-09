Loki Ep 1 Twitter Reaction: Fans call the show a ‘masterpiece’ as God of Mischief takes centrestage in feature

Now that Loki’s first episode is underway, we are looking at the reactions of our fellow MCU fans via Twitter. Scroll down to see what they think.

Loki aka Tom Hiddleston made a comeback to our screens again after his tragic death in Avengers: Endgame. While that version of Loki is still dead, the son of Odin is back with his very own Disney+ show. If you don’t remember, the previous version of Loki was captured by stealing the Tesseract. The last we saw of him was in Endgame when this "Variant Loki" teleported somewhere unknown. Now, as the first episode of the show Loki starts, we see him locked up and sentenced to death in the very first episode, but Agent Mobius soon realises that he can help him capture another dimension’s Loki who's been terrorising the timeline.

As the climax builds, in 1858, the audience sees a Loki version but he’s hidden in a cloak and hood and burns Minutemen alive before stealing their tech. Seemingly, this is the same Loki variant that Owen Wilson's character is looking to catch. The question fans are left with is why did they hide Loki’s face? Who could it be! While we don’t have all the answers, we, like you, will have to wait for the second episode to unveil the mystery. For now, we’re revelling in the reviews of other MCU fanatics via Twitter, scroll down and see what our fellow Loki fans on Twitter thought of the first episode.

One tweeted: “This is the Loki I have always known him to be behind his lies. This is the truest Loki ever, a broken man that hides himself behind an illusion, in desperate need of control. This is why people relate so much to Loki. He represents the most human side of us.” While one joked: “Me, after just one episode of #Loki,” with a picture that read “Masterpiece, a complete masterpiece.”

One said: “can we talk about how happy Loki is when he finds out that his family actually cares about him and how thor actually sees him as a brother, and then he finds out that he dies and wont actually get to experience that love. my heart is shattered.”

Credits :Twitter

