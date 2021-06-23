Loki Ep 3 Twitter Reaction: Fans gush over Tom Hiddleston aka God of Mischief & Lady Loki’s banter

Now that Loki’s third episode is underway, we are looking at the reactions of our fellow MCU fans via Twitter. Scroll down to see what they think.

Loki aka Tom Hiddleston made a comeback to our screens again after his tragic death in Avengers: Endgame. The series Loki just released its third episode on Hotstar and fans were left amazed! The episode begins with Lady Loki trying to gather intel on time keepers.

After landing on Lementis-1, a planet that is on the verge of being destroyed Lady Loki teams up with Loki and escapes. Both reminiscing about their mother and raising a toast to the end of the world, the duo gets chatting about their love lives and Loki suggests that could be into ‘princes or princesses. The episode ends on another cliffhanger as they discover everyone from TVA is a variant and Loki watches the end of the world.

While we don’t know what’s gonna happen next, we, like you, will have to wait for the next episode to unveil the mystery. For now, we’re revelling in the reviews of other MCU fanatics via Twitter, scroll down and see what our fellow Loki fans on Twitter thought of the episode.

Screenwriter of the show Kate Herron tweeted: “From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual. It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in #mcu #Loki.” While one said: “Loki showing his magic to Sylvie, this scene is so soft, funny and sad at the same time.” Another raved: “these four are literally too fucking powerful, hela, thor, loki and sylvie siblings supremacy”

Also Read: Loki Review Ep 1 & 2: Tom Hiddleston & Owen Wilson's charming odd couple chemistry entertains in any timeline

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×