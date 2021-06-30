  1. Home
Loki Ep 4 Takeaways: Heartbreaking DEATHS, beloved Thor star returns and an epic post credits scene

*SPOILERS ALERT* Loki Ep 4 left MCU fans in a mess of emotions as the roller coaster episode saw Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) being captured by the TVA.
57118 reads Mumbai Updated: July 1, 2021 10:32 am
Loki Ep 4 dropped today, i.e. June 30 *SPOILERS ALERT* Loki Ep 4 also marks the entry of Richard E. Grant into the MCU.
*SPOILERS ALERT* To say that Loki Ep 4 broke our hearts and swiftly mended it back together in a matter of 47 minutes would be a grand understatement! The fourth episode kickstarts where the previous one left us with Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) awaiting their doom in Lamentis. However, coming to their rescue (or not!) was the TVA (Time Variance Authority) who captured the two wanted Variants.

While promptly bringing back the witty investigation sequences between Loki and Mobius (Owen Wilson), playing a crucial part in this episode was also Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) and Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), who switched between good and bad cops pretty quickly. We also get the triumphant return of a beloved Thor star. Then there was the highly-awaited introduction of the three Time-Keepers which didn't go exactly as Loki and Sylvie envisioned. However, what came out was a partial truth behind the TVA that led to disastrous results. Let's not forget, a monumental post-credits scene awaits us, featuring new Marvel characters, merely minutes after a shocking death, teasing a more extravagant adventure on the horizon!

Here are five takeaways from Loki Ep 4 below:

Loki tells Mobius the truth behind TVA:

With Loki and Sylvie are captured and taken prisoners by the TVA, Mobius is left in a conundrum when he finds out the brutal truth about the organisation and how the agents, including himself, are variants kidnapped from the timeline with memories erased rather than being created by the three Time-Keepers. After finding out that the TVA killed Hunter C-20 (Sasha Lane) after Sylvie enchanted her to remember her past life, Mobius decides to align with Loki.

Lady Sif's hilarious return:

Just before Mobius teams up with Loki to take down the TVA, the agent has some fun of his own at Loki's expense, punishing the God of Mischief for betraying him by putting him in a bad memory prison. The memory, which is on a constant time loop, takes place in Asgard with the return of Lady Sif (Jamie Alexander) as she beats up Loki for cutting her hair. According to Sif, Loki deserves to be alone and it's this gut-wrenching line that pains the Norse God more than any punches ever could.

Mobius' heartbreaking death:

While we were just grabbing our popcorn to see Loki and Mobius become the ultimate MCU bromance duo and take down the TVA, Ravonna plays spoilsport and encounters the two after finding out that Mobius is aware of his life before the TVA. Ravonna orders for Mobius to be pruned and Loki looks on in horror as his friend dies right in front of his eyes. The heartbreaking jet-ski dialogue by Mobius may have made us cry even harder if that was possible. Seriously, give this man his jet-ski!

Loki's questionable death:

Loki and Sylvie are taken by Ravonna to the three Time-Keepers and with some help from Hunter B-15, who Sylvie helps get her memories back, aides the two. However, after a thrilling fight scene, the duo gets to know that the three Time-Keepers are nothing but mindless androids and that there's more to The Sacred Timeline than originally told. After Mobius grills Loki about possibly having feelings for Sylvie, it seems like the God of Mischief is going to confess his feelings to his new ally, only to be shockingly pruned by Ravonna. An agitated Sylvie threatens Ravonna to tell her everything. Yet another surprising death in the same episode, but as Loki said...

Epic post-credits sequence:

"...I've lost track of the number of times I've been killed, so go ahead. Do your worst." Not leaving MCU fans hanging until next Wednesday, Loki Ep 4 featured an epic post-credits scene that sees Loki alive in an unknown place, thinking he's in hell. He's eagerly informed that he's not dead but will be if he doesn't come with them. In case you're wondering who the 'them' are, it's different Loki variants as making their MCU debuts are Richard E. Grant, Jack Veal and Deobai Oparei as Classic Loki, Kid Loki and Boastful Loki. P.S. There's also an Alligator Loki. Fans are also given hope that Mobius could be alive and will reunite with Loki. Let the Multiverse Era take us over!

All in all, Loki Ep 4 has gotten us fastening our seatbelts for the final two episodes!

Which was your favourite moment from Loki Ep 4? Share your personal picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Loki director Kate Herron happily CONFIRMS that Loki being bisexual in the MCU is now 'canon'

Meanwhile, Loki Ep 5 drops on July 7.

