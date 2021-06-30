Loki Ep 4 Twitter Reaction: Fans amazed over Tom Hiddleston & Lady Loki’s ‘sick twisted relationship’

Now that Loki’s fourth episode is underway, we are looking at the reactions of our fellow MCU fans via Twitter. Scroll down to see what they think.

Loki aka Tom Hiddleston is back as Loki n the small screen and fans are loving every minute of it! The fourth episode that released today, follows Loki and Lady Loki awaiting their doom in Lamentis. However, coming to their rescue (or not!) was the TVA (Time Variance Authority) who captured the two wanted Variants.

In this episode, Mobius aka Owen Wilson returns with his witty banter. The show of course ended at another cliffhanger when 3 Time-Keepers ruined Loki and Sylvie’s plan and led to disastrous results. New MCU characters were also teased in the post-credits. While we don’t know what’s gonna happen next, we, like you, will have to wait for the next episode to unveil the mystery. For now, we’re revelling in the reviews of other MCU fanatics via Twitter, scroll down and see what our fellow Loki fans on Twitter thought of the episode.

One tweeted about Sylvie and Loki’s chemistry: “I see two people, feeling non-romantic love, understanding each other on such a special level, because they're the same. Finding comfort in the fact, that they have each other, when they thought they would always be alone.” One said: “'sick twisted romantic relationship, that's chaos' - #mobius couldn't agree more, even mobius knows how sick and twisted lokisylvie is.” Another tweeted: “To Kate Herron , Michael Waldron , Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Bisha K.Ali , and all the team #Loki I don’t have characters enough to list : You did a tremendously good job making an amazing show , don’t let anyone tell you otherwise”

