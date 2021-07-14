Loki Ep 6 Twitter Reaction: Fans hail season finale as 'masterpiece'; Call it better than Avengers

Now that Loki’s sixth and final episode is out, we are looking at the reactions of our fellow MCU fans via Twitter. Scroll down to see what they think.

Loki aka Tom Hiddleston clearly surprised MCU fans this time, as his short but powerful show closes with the sixth episode, we’re looking back at the final episode and what Twitterati has to say about it. If you haven’t seen it yet, Loki left fans with one of the most thought-provoking, satisfying and mindboggling finales of all the MCU shows so far highlighting the unpredictable future of MCU. After many challenges and some heartfelt moments among them, Lady Loki and Loki end the show as enemies with a universe-ending war. After alterations in the TVA and the sacred timeline, the war between Loki and Lady Loki left unimaginable and colossal consequences across the MCU.

While we don’t know what’s gonna happen next, we, like you, will have to wait for Marvel to unveil the mystery. For now, we’re revelling in the reviews of other MCU fanatics via Twitter, scroll down and see what our fellow Loki fans on Twitter thought of the episode.

While one fan said: “Now that's how you do a season finale! We're gonna be seeing the effects of this episode for YEARS!!! @disneyplus @MarvelStudios #Lokiepisode6 #LokiWednesdays,” another social media user tweeted: “Feeling a lot of mixed emotions after #Lokiepisode6 . Kinda let down, kinda excited, pretty heartbroken for #Loki. Overall a fantastic series, but I'm really sad it's over. Also, I hate #Sylvie with all my heart now, sorry.”

One fan raved about the show and said: “After watching the last episode of LOKI every marvel fan be like " We watched a masterpiece today, Avengers Endgame was just a promo of this madness. #Lokiepisode6 #Marvel”

