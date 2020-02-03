Loki: The God of Mischief's enemy in Disney Plus series REVEALED in first look? Deets Inside

Thanks to Super Bowl 2020, we got the first-ever glimpse at Disney+ series, Loki, which marks the return of Tom Hiddleston as The God of Mischief. Read below to know about the tiny but significant easter egg that confirms who Loki's enemy will be.

In what came as a pleasant surprise for MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans, a few glimpses of Disney+ shows like Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision were unveiled as a part of Super Bowl 2020's Big Game Spot. Speaking of Loki, we finally saw the return of the God of Mischief, who was decked in prison uniform with a wicked smile on his face saying, "I'm gonna burn this place to the ground." However, there was a very obvious easter egg noticed by Marvel Comics fans that easily confirms who Loki's enemy will be on the show.

In Loki's prison uniform is the initials TVA, which stands for Time Variance Authority. As decoded by IGN, TVA is a faceless bureaucracy that protects the Marvel Universe's timeline. This means that whoever alters with the timeline by well, time travelling, he or she will be answerable to TVA. TVA's agents are chronomonitors, who are artificial clones. The high-ranking judges of the organisation include Justice Peace, Justice Love and Justice Goodwill while Mr. Alternity, a mysterious being, leads TVA.

Moreover, the reason why TVA could be the chosen enemy for Loki is that the last time, we saw him was in Avengers: Endgame as the 2012 version of him escaped New York using the tesseract. Hence, Loki will be alive thanks to time travel and hence, the Disney+ series may see Loki be confronted by TVA for his actions.

ALSO READ: Loki: Tom Hiddleston shares sneak peek of his Disney Plus series prep & it is not going great; Watch Video

What did you think of Loki's first look? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Credits :IGN

Read More