Loki: Gugu Mbatha Raw roped in for Tom Hiddleston starrer Marvel series

Gugu Mbatha Raw will be next seen sharing the screen space with Tom Hiddleston in the highly anticipated upcoming Marvel series, Loki. She is the latest one to join the cast list that also includes Sophia Di Martino, and Owen Wilson. But, like always, what happens in Marvel studios, stays in Marvel studios till the time their content hits the screens. The makers are keeping all the details about the British actress’s character under tight wraps and it is not clear exactly what role will she play in the series.

The upcoming series will exclusively revolve around Thor’s brother, Loki, the Asgardian god of mischief. Over the years, thanks to Tom’s remarkable portrayal of the character, Loki has become everyone’s favourite Marvel anti-hero. The plot of the story follows Loki in the after match of Avengers: Endgame. For the unversed, the series’ storyline is all the more exciting because in Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos ended up killing Loki in front of his brother. And the fans would not have worried about his death, since they had seen Loki had the power to resurrect, had it not been for Thanos’ dialogue in the film.

“No resurrections this time,” Thanos said after killing the character and this left the fans heart broken. It would be interesting to see where his story goes from there. Gugu recently appeared as a series regular on Season 1 of The Morning Show. Her past movies and series credits include Black Mirror, San Junipero, Motherless Brooklyn, A Wrinkle in Time, and the recent live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast.

