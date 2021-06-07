Loki head writer Michael Waldron TEASES possible MCU cameos in Tom Hiddleston's series: Expect the unexpected

In a recent interview, Loki head writer Michael Waldron and director Kate Herron shed light on the possibility of surprising MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) cameos in the Tom Hiddleston starrer.

While Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany's WandaVision saw the return of Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis and the Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan starrer The Falcon and the Winter Soldier witnessed Florence Kasumba reprise her role as Dora Milaje's member Ayo, Marvel's latest Disney+ series Loki may also have some fun cameos for MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans to look forward to.

In an interview with Digital Spy, Loki head writer Michael Waldron teased to "expect the unexpected" when it came to surprise MCU cameos in Tom Hiddleston's series. Michael stated that no comic book characters were off-limits to him and his team either. "If they were within the rights, and legal could clear it, there was no reason we couldn't try and chase them down," Waldron revealed. Although Loki director Kate Herron disclosed that there will be nods to the comics, she also stated that Loki Laufeyson's journey in the series is something we've "not seen or read before."

Michael further disclosed that Loki writers' room was fortunate enough to watch Avengers: Endgame's early cut, after which they suddenly realised that "we're making Loki in this era after that." On what comes next, Waldron shared, "To me, that was exciting – this unchartered territory of 'where does the MCU go?' It felt like, more than ever, that sandbox – we could blow the lid on it, and go wherever we wanted to."

Are you excited to watch Loki, especially with the possibility of some epic MCU cameos? Share your excitement and wildest theories on which Marvel character (already appeared in the MCU or a new Marvel character) you think will be a part of the Tom Hiddleston starrer and why.

Meanwhile, also starring Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Wunmi Mosaku, Loki is slated to premiere on June 9.

