Loki: Not just Marvel fans, even Nick Jonas is impressed with Tom Hiddleston's show

Nick Jonas took to Instagram to share his reaction after watching the first episode of Marvel's new series, Loki.

After WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel fans are now all set to feast their eyes on the new series, Loki. Starring Tom Hiddleston in lead, the series follows the God of Mischief being taken captive by the Time Variance Authority after he messes up the sacred timeline following his Avengers: Endgame escape with the Tesseract. After the first episode of the series aired on June 9, not only Marvel fans but also celebrity fans such as Nick Jonas tuned in to watch the show.

Jonas took to Instagram to share an Instagram reel where he was seen enjoying the first episode of Loki. While fans were left thoroughly impressed by the show for making an extremely intriguing pilot, the Jonas Brothers singer seemed to have agreed with fans as he reacted to the show saying, "So tight."

Marvel's Loki also stars Owen Wilson along with Tom Hiddleston in a lead role. The series in its first episode itself has hinted at an amazing equation between Loki and Wilson's TVA agent Mobius. The first episode also served as a great recap of all that's happened in the past and what led to Loki being creatively held by the TVA.

Check out Nick Jonas' reaction to Loki Here

Looks like Jonas too is now hooked to the Marvel show like the rest of us and we can't wait for him to share more reactions to the show as we go deeper and deeper into the God of Mischief's universe. Loki will have a new episode release every Wednesday and fans are now eagerly waiting to see what happens next.

