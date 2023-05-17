Loki Season 2 and Echo gets release dates; Here's when you can watch Marvel Studios' series

Hold on to your seats! God of Mischief is coming back to Disney+ Hotstar this year in Loki Season 2 and after a long wait, we finally have a release date for the much-awaited Marvel series. Marvel Studios has just announced the premiere date of Tom Hiddleston’s Loki season 2 and the new series ‘Echo’, which will see Daredevil star Charlie Cox’s return. As per reports, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige revealed the premiere dates of the two shows on Tuesday during Disney's Upfront presentation.

Here’s everything you need to know about the two highly-anticipated shows:

Loki Season 2

The second season of Loki is slated to release on the Disney streaming service on October 6. In the upcoming series, Tom Hiddleston will be reprising his role as the Marvel Cinematic Universe character Loki, also known as the God of Mischief. The series also features other prominent cast members like Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E Grant. All of the episodes for season two will once again be written by Eric Martin, and Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead will be directing the show.

The upcoming season is expected to continue the adventures of the mischievous god as he joins Time Variance Authority to repair the scared timeline and find He Who Remains, a reincarnation of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), who was revealed to be the series' main antagonist after the first season. Loki Season 2 will be available exclusively on Disney Plus.

Echo Season 2

The first episode of Echo, a Hawkeye spin-off starring Jeremy Renner, is set to release on Disney on November 29. The series will have a simultaneous release of every episode on streaming services, making it the first MCU program to do so. The series will revolve around a deaf superhero named Echo. Alaqua Cox is portraying the role of Echo, a.k.a. Maya Lopez. She is a deaf Native American woman with the ability to perfectly mimic another fighter's fighting style.

The show also boasts talented actors like Zahn McClarnon, Graham Greene, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, and Cody Lightning with Vincent D’Onofrio returning as Wilson Fisk and Charlie Cox as Daredevil.

