Loki Season 2 head writer delves into "different version" of Victor Timely's character after the major change

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has undergone a significant shift in its lineup of villains, transitioning from the era of Thanos to the emergence of Kang the Conqueror, portrayed by Jonathan Majors, as the primary antagonist for Phase Five. This change was necessitated by the resolution of the overarching storyline involving Thanos, brilliantly portrayed by Josh Brolin in Avengers: Endgame. With Thanos defeated, a narrative void opened up, prompting the MCU to introduce a new cosmic adversary in the form of Kang the Conqueror, a character played by Jonathan Majors.

Loki's head writer Eric Martin delves into the twist of Victor Timely

Loki, the Disney+ series, has been a pivotal platform for introducing Kang and his variants to the MCU audience. In Season 1 of Loki, a variant known as He Who Remains played a crucial role. In Season 2, the show takes an intriguing turn by focusing on a variant named Victor Timely, diverging from the broader MCU plot involving Kang. The decision to spotlight Victor Timely was made by the lead writer of Loki, Eric Martin.

In an interview with ComicBook, Eric Martin discussed the team's approach to the Kang character in Loki Season 2. He clarified that the creative team was not privy to the grand plans of Phase Five, and their decision to explore Victor Timely's character was driven by a desire to present a unique and surprising take. Martin explained, "Well I'm not sure [of] plans going forward, that's a greater Marvel decision for me," he added, "It was like, 'Okay, let's see a different version of this. What is the surprising thing with Victor Timely?' And I think you go there expecting this powerful villainous person, and instead, you find somebody that's a bit of a huckster, but you know what? He knows what he's doing. He's just born in the wrong time. And I think there's just a lot of interesting character stuff in there. So it felt like rich and meaty territory. So it's like, let's run in that direction. And it just all felt good."

Victor Timely may gives a fresh and unique perspective

However, the deployment of Majors in the role of Kang has faced some off-screen challenges. The actor encountered legal issues, including charges of strangulation, assault, and harassment, leading to his arrest in March. These real-life problems may have influenced the decision to explore a different facet of the Kang character in the Loki series.

While Kang the Conqueror, as portrayed by Jonathan Majors, remains a significant force in the broader MCU plot, the decision to explore Victor Timely in Loki Season 2 provides a fresh and unexpected perspective. This narrative choice allows the series to delve into rich and meaty character territory, steering away from the conventional portrayal of a powerful villain.

Despite the challenges faced by Jonathan Majors off-screen, the Loki series has maintained its commitment to being unique and focused. It avoids distractions and sidesteps too many hints about other Marvel elements, such as the Fantastic Four. The show's approach aligns with its goal of crafting its own version of characters and storylines, contributing to the distinct identity of Loki within the MCU.

As Loki Season 2 unfolds on Disney+, it continues to captivate audiences with its inventive storytelling and character exploration. The Season 2 finale, scheduled for November 9th, promises further revelations in this intriguing deviation from the expected Kang-centric narrative.

