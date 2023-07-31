Loki Season 2 Trailer: Tom Hiddleston time-travels to defeat Kang; Ke Huy Quan joins the clan

Loki Season 2 just dropped and it is safe to say it's time to get your Marvel buzz on. Returning as the God of Mischief, Tom Hiddleston will be joined by Owen Wilson's Mobius in their quest to address the chaos caused by Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie, in the 1st season. From the looks of it, our favorite villain is all set to play the hero in this season.

Loki season 2 trailer: All you need to know

In the new Season 2 trailer, Loki and Mobius embark on a thrilling journey chasing Sylvie across the multiverse, all while facing the looming presence of Kang the Conqueror. Sylvie's actions in the finale of the previous season have reaped hazardous consequences for the world.

The trailer sees Jonathan Majors reprising his role as Victor Timely, the variant of He Who Remains, previously seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The audience is also introduced to exciting new characters as the Marvel Cinematic Universe delves deeper into its multiversal storyline for Phase 5, setting the stage for upcoming Avengers movies—The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.

Ke Huy Quan, known for his Oscar-winning role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, joins the cast as a Time Variance Authority archivist. In the trailer, he showcases his charismatic and chaotic style while assisting the pair in navigating the perils of the multiverse.

During Marvel Studios' D23 footage, it was confirmed that eight MCU characters would be returning for Loki season 2. Kevin Feige had previously announced in May 2022 that the whole cast of the first season would be reprising their roles for the upcoming season.

Loki Season 2 release date, and where to stream it?

The anticipated second season of Loki is perhaps one of the most significant projects of the MCU at the moment, noted that the god of mischief is one of the only original characters left in phase 5 of the universe. Fans will have to wait a little long to see their favorite god in action again, as the series is slated to premiere on October 6. Like the previous season, the audience can stream Loki on Disney+.

