Loki Season 2: When is the new episodes releasing? Date, time, trailer, cast and more about Tom Hiddleston starrer

Two years after the initial release of the first season of Marvel's standout television series, Loki, the second season is ready to make its way to the screens once again. Back in May this year, the makers gave away the final release date of the show. And the fans only awaited the trailer of the Tom Hiddleston starrer. Well, that request was accepted this week when Disney released the most-awaited piece on its social media platforms. With this, the fans are hoarding the internet with questions about the show's return. There is no need to fret about the release details as we have got you covered. Here is everything that you need to know about Loki Season 2.

What to expect from Loki Season 2

Keeping the secrets still in the dark, the latest trailer of Loki Season 2 brought up more questions than answers. But we find that Loki and Mobius are still in the TVA, trying to resolve the great blunder that the two Loki(s) managed to draw in the former season. Shots of Sylvie, the female Loki, were also carefully placed in the trailer, confirming that she is still in the lead in the next season.

Loki confirms to Mobius that dark things might transpire if they do not find Kang at the right time and set the timeline back to its original state. And Mobius seems sure of the fact that only the God of Mischief can bring them out of the doom that they have entered as a universe. Is he right? Only Loki Season 2 shall have the answers for that!

Where and when to watch Loki Season 2

As part of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the next season of Loki is slated to release in the Fall 2023 slate. The final release date of Loki Season 2 is October 6, 2023, worldwide. Disney+ attains the streaming rights of the show, meaning that this OTT platform will be releasing episodes as per schedule.

While most of the shows are released in one go, Loki Season 2, much like its predecessor, will release episodes weekly. Thus, fans can expect Season 2 Episode 1 to release on October 6, 2023. The title and release time of this Eric Martin-written episode are yet to be confirmed by the makers.

Streaming Loki Season 2

As of the time of writing, the Television streaming of the new season has not been confirmed by the creators. Thus, the show is set to streaming on Disney+ (Disney+ Hotstar in India) in most regions. We will be sure to update this section as soon as there is any more update on the digital streaming and timing of the premiere. Stay tuned.

