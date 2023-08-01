Loki Season 2: Who is Zaniac? Here's everything you need to know about Thor villain in new trailer

The trailer of Loki Season 2 has finally been released and the fans cannot stop nitpicking the hints from it. Well, the one major revelation that came out of the trailer was about the new villain who is set to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Kang was thought to be the main antagonist of the series since his introduction in the first season. But now, the new trailer is hinting otherwise. So, who is this man named Zaniac? Is he a bigger villain than Thor? Here is everything you need to know about this new MCU character.

Who is Zaniac? Origin story and role in Loki Season 2

It is on the 75th-second mark that the board reading Zaniac appears in the trailer of Tom Hiddleston starrer, Loki Season 2. Thus, confirming all the theories that fans had been brewing about the Thor villain. This happened to be the poster of the movie Zaniac which was released back in the 1980s. The movie is about a parasitic entity that was sent to Earth by the ruler of the Dark Dimension, Dormammu.

The creature is known to move from one host to another, only targeting men. It is said that Zaniac killed men who were misogynists and who looked down upon women. However, when the God of Thunder comes to know of these murders, he graces Earth to put a stop to his wrath.

Will Thor be in Loki Season 2?

Since Zaniac originally is a Thor villain, his entry into Loki's world is all but natural. But the one thing that fans cannot seem to wrap their heads around is Thor's appearance in Loki Season 2. While there are leaker pages on Twitter that confirm Chris Hemosworth's cameo in the new season, the news has not been confirmed by Marvel or any of the castmates associated with the new season.

Thus, it will be interesting to see if the rumors do turn out to be true. We will be sure to update this section soon as there is more detail on this. Hence, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

