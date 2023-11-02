Loki Season 2: Why is God of Mischief desperate to save TVA? Head writer explains

Loki Season 2, now available on Disney+ Hotstar, continues the exciting adventures of the God of Mischief, Loki, played by the beloved actor Tom Hiddleston. Fans of the show can once again enjoy the mischievous character, thanks to executive producer Kevin R. Wright. This highly-anticipated second season is brought to life by directors Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw, and Kasra Farahani.

Why is God of Mischief desperate to save TVA?

The story picks up after the dramatic finale of season 1, where Loki finds himself entangled in a battle for the Time Variance Authority (TVA). He's not alone on this journey, as actors Sophia Di Martino and Owen Wilson return to reprise their roles in this cult-favorite series. Together, they embark on a new adventure in Loki Season 2.

In this season, Loki has a strong motivation to save the TVA. There are two main reasons driving him. First, he believes the words of He Who Remains, who warned him about countless variants of himself causing chaos. The TVA is the only force that can prevent these variants from starting a multiversal war. Second, Loki has found a sense of belonging and acceptance within the TVA. He considers it his home, having formed a real friendship with Mobius, which is a significant aspect of his life.

Eric Martin, the Head Writer of the show, explains, “Loki’s desperately motivated to save the TVA: one because he believes what He Who Remains told him, and if that’s true then there are countless variants of He Who Remains that are going to show up, and the TVA exists as the only thing between those variants and multiversal war, but on the other side of it, what Loki found in the TVA was a home. He found Mobius who became probably his first real friend in life. It’s a place that accepted him. It very much is this island of misfit toys, and he’s found a way to create a life for himself there. And so, while he is very motivated to do this for the good of stopping a multiversal war, he has his own motivations too. It’s his home now. He wants to protect his home.”

Tom Hiddleston returns in Loki Season 2 cast

Loki Season 2 is not only thrilling but also carries a heartfelt narrative about identity and belonging. With Tom Hiddleston returning as Loki, and a talented cast including Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, Jonathan Majors, and Ke Huy Quan, it's an adventure you won't want to miss.

Join the God of Mischief in Loki Season 2, streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, with new episodes releasing each week.

