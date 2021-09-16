Loki star Tom Hiddleston CONFIRMS relationship with THIS Marvel newbie; Duo spotted kissing in Spain

Loki star Tom Hiddleston was recently spotted with actress Zawe Ashton amidst relationship rumours, and their outing seemingly confirms the duo’s romance! In pictures obtained by The Daily Mail, Hiddleston, 40 and The Handmaid’s Tale actress, 37 were seen sharing a kiss while going for a dip in the ocean in Ibiza, Spain.

Zawe sported a blue and pink bikini as she and Tom enjoyed some fun by the sea on vacation with friends. While this is the first we’ve seen of the duo together, the couple managed to keep things pretty low key. The couple had previously worked together in the 2019 Broadway play Betrayal.

Previously, Tom has not been the one to keep things private. In 2016, the MCU star dated pop icon Taylor Swift for a few months and caused a media frenzy. Soon after, he was also linked with global star Jonas. In more bizarre news, in 2019, the actor was also rumoured to be dating Angelina Jolie!

The pictures of the duo in Spain also come following the news of Zawe joining MCU. Zawe will reportedly play the villain in the upcoming movie Captain Marvel 2, according to Deadline. “While the exact character is unknown sources do say Ashton will be the main villain,” Deadline reported, adding that another villain could always be added into the mix. Brie Larson is returning as Carol Danvers for the upcoming movie and she is being joined in the movie by WandaVision star Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani as the young superhero.

