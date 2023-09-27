Loki to Ms Marvel: Discover 7 Marvel heroes on whose standalone tales have thrilled viewers

These characters have taken us on many adventures, and many journeys. They have tracked down criminal conspirators and saved our planet from evil alien and human forces. Marvel superheroes, in short, have done it all and continue to do more with each new movie or series from Marvel Studios. The stand-alone series have made it easier for fans to connect and see more of their favorite characters, what power they hold, and how they came to be. Keep reading to know 7 standalone MCU series you can watch on Disney + Hotstar, to delve deeper into your beloved characters.

1. Loki

The mercurial villain Loki resumes his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The highly Anticipated 2nd season of Loki Launches October 6 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu

2. WandaVision

Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. things start to get spookier as outside forces try to figure out exactly what's going on inside Wanda Maximoff's perfect world.

3. Hawkeye

Clint Barton/Hawkeye must team up with skilled archer Kate Bishop to unravel a criminal conspiracy.



4. Marvel’s Agent Carter

1946. Working for the covert SSR, Peggy finds herself doing administrative work when she would rather be out in the field taking down the bad guys.

5. Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities and their patience. For the unversed at the end of the Endgame, Wilson was given the mantel of being Captain America.

6. She-Hulk: Attorney At Law

Jennifer Walters, an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases, must navigate the complicated life of a single, green 6-foot-7-inch hulk.



7. Ms. Marvel

Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teen growing up in Jersey City, is a Superhero mega fan who discovers she has superpowers.

Meanwhile, fans can tune into Disney + Hotstar to join the God of Mischief on his journey across the Multiverse in Loki Season 2 on October 6.

