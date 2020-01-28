Loki: Tom Hiddleston shares sneak peek of his Disney Plus series prep & it is not going great; Watch Video

Tom Hiddleston took to Instagram and shared a BTS video of his preparation for the Loki series. The actor was seen tied to a harness in the hilarious video.

Tom Hiddleston's black hair has returned. Which means only one thing: Loki is ready to return to his mischiefs. Marvel Studios has roped in the British actor to reprise the role of God of Mischief for a Disney Plus series on Loki. The series was teased in Avengers: Endgame and eventually confirmed by the studio last summer. While Hiddleston has been tight-lipped about the series, he recently uploaded a video on his Instagram to announce he's returned to the studio to prepare for his role.

The actor was seen wearing an all-black outfit and tied up to a harness as he tries to fly through the air. While he takes off like a true God of Mischief, he just cannot seem to land properly. The video sees the Brit star fall down on his face moments after he takes off to rule the skies.

He shared the video with the caption, "Prep is going really well. #Loki." Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, Hiddleston had previously confirmed that the filming for the Loki series would start this year. In December, the Marvel actor had revealed that his prep for the series had officially begun. He shared a group picture and wrote, “Team Loki. Prep has officially begun! See you in the New Year."

Appearing on Jimmy Fallon's show, the actor revealed he had originally auditioned for the role of Thor. "I auditioned for the first Thor film 10 years ago, in 2009, and I just thought I was auditioning for a movie. You know, an interesting part in an interesting movie," he said. “I never auditioned for Loki, I only ever auditioned for Thor, so it’s nuts,” he added.

