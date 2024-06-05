'Lol No': Nicola Coughlan Debunks THIS Popular Fan Theory About Hit Netflix Series Bridgerton; DETAILS Inside

Nicola Coughlan recently shut down fan theory after she shared a carousel post on Instagram featuring behind-the-scenes images from her hit Netflix show Bridgerton. However, the last image featuring her alongside her co-star Luke Newton left fans suspecting as they spotted a note taped on the mirror behind them that read 'Sophie.'

If you have not followed Julia Quinn's Bridgerton novel series, you might miss the potential clue hidden within Coughlan's post that has left fans talking. In Quinn's series, Benedict Bridgerton's romantic interest goes by the name of Sophie Beckett. Loyal fans have long hoped that Sophie's character would make her debut on-screen by the end of Season 3. Read on for further details.

Nicola Coughlan shut down fan theory about Bridgerton

Nicola Coughlan recently took to Instagram to debunk fan theories about her hit Netflix series Bridgerton after many noticed a taped note that reads 'Sophie' in the last image of her post.

One fan who spotted this potential clue took to her post comments and wrote, "SOPHIE?!?" After seeing this comment, Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington in the series, responded to the comment by tagging the series makeup artist noting, "lolll no, that’s @sophie.burton.33’s makeup station!!"

While the actress quickly dismissed the fan theory about the character, this potential clue has fans wondering if Sophie Beckett will eventually make her on-screen debut in the upcoming seasons and if they get to see Benedict (Luke Thompson) and her love story in the next Bridgerton chapter.



Bridgerton’s showrunner opened up about Luke Thompson's character, Benedict

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bridgerton's showrunner, Jess Brownell, shed light on Benedict's character, portrayed by Luke Thompson. Brownell shared she is excited about "Benedict’s journey in season three." In the first part of the series, season 3, a new character appeared: Lady Tilley Arnold, who caught Benedict Bridgerton's attention.

She mentioned that "Benedict is someone who exists between two worlds. When he meets Tilley, she’s a great example of someone who’s figured out how to straddle multiple worlds." She concluded, "And I think by the end of the season, he’s going to know a lot more about what he wants out of life and where he belongs."

Bridgerton season three Part 2 will be released on Netflix on June 13.