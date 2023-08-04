Lollapalooza 2023 Chicago: How to stream music festival featuring Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey, Kendrick Lamar

Annual music festival Lollapalooza is back with yet another edition and this year's lineup includes popular music artists like Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey, Diplo, Kendrick Lamar, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Sabrina Carpenter. Here's everything you need to know about the Chicago-based festival including where to stream online and the schedule of the four-day-long event.

Lollapalooza 2023: What is it and where is it held?

Lollapalooza is an annual American four-day music festival held in Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois. Even though it started off as a touring event back in 1991, Chicago later became its permanent location. The 2023 edition of Lollapalooza will be hosted for four days from August 3 to August 6 and it features several popular artists in its weekend lineup.

How to stream Lollapalooza 2023?

The livestream for Lollapalooza 2023 live stream started on August 3 at 2:05 pm EST on Hulu. Billie Eilish opened the fest and the other artists headlining the event include Karol G, Kendrick Lamar, The 1975, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odseza, Lana Del Rey, and Tomorrow x Together, among others. Only subscribed members of Hulu can watch the fest on the two streaming channels available. Here's the schedule for the much-awaited event.

Lollapalooza 2023 streaming schedule

August 3, 2023

Channel 1

Bad Neighbors: 2:05 pm ET / 11:05 am PT

Matt Maltese: 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT

Disco Lines: 3:55 pm ET / 12:55 pm PT

Lovejoy: 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT

NewJeans: 6:05 pm ET / 3:05 pm

Rema: 6:55 pm ET / 3:55 pm

Dom Dolla: 9 pm ET / 6 pm

Billie Eilish: 9:45 pm ET / 6:45 pm

Diplo: 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT

Channel 2

Carola: 2:05 m ET / 11:05 am PT

Joy Oladokun: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT

J. Worra: 5:05 pm ET / 2:05 pm PT

ACRAZE: 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT

Sofi Tukker: 6:40 pm ET / 3:40 pm PT

Portugal The Man: 7:45 pm ET / 4:45 pm PT

Lainey Wilson: 8:45 pm ET / 5:45 pm PT

Karol G: 9:40 pm ET / 6:40 pm PT

August 4, 2023

Channel 1

Hairitage: 2:05 pm ET / 11:05 am PT

Band-Maid: 2:45 pm E / 11:45 am PT

Ray Volpe: 3:50 pm ET / 12:50 pm PT

Sudan Archives: 4:40 pm ET / 1:40 pm PT

Peach Pit: 5:40 pm ET / 2:45 pm PT

Sabrina Carpenter: 6:45 pm ET / 3:45 pm PT

Tems: 7:45 pm ET / 4:45 pm PT

Diesel: 8:50 pm ET / 5:50 pm PT

Fred Again: 9:55 pm ET / 6:55 pm PT

The 1975: 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT

Channel 2

Skizzy Mars: 2:05 p.m. ET/11:05 a.m. PT

Sincere Engineer: 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT

Blanke: 3:50 p.m. ET/6:50 p.m. PT

Ekkstacy: 4:40 p.m. ET/1:40 p.m. PT

Emo Nite: 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT

Big Wild: 6:35 p.m. ET/3:35 p.m. PT

ARMNHMR: 7:40 p.m. ET/4:40 p.m. PT

Jessie Reyez: 8:45 p.m. ET/5:45 p.m. PT

Svdden Death: 9:45 p.m. ET/6:45 p.m. PT

Subtronics: 10:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. PT

August 5, 2023

Channel 1

Pardyalone: 2:05 p.m. ET/11:05 a.m. PT

Zack Fox: 2:50 p.m. ET/11:50 a.m. PT

Knock2: 3:50 p.m. ET/12:50 p.m. PT

Thee Sacred Souls: 4:35 p.m. ET/1:35 p.m. PT

The Knocks: 5:40 p.m. ET/2:45 p.m. PT

The Revivalists: 6:40 p.m. ET/3:40 p.m. PT

Maggie Rogers: 7:45 p.m. ET/4:45 p.m. PT

Meduza: 8:45 p.m. ET/5:45 p.m. PT

Pusha T: 9:45 p.m. ET/6:45 p.m. PT

Odesza: 10:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. PT

Channel 2

Hoosh: 2:05 p.m. ET / 11:05 a.m. PT

Bonnie X Clyde: 2:55 p.m. ET / 11:55 p.m. PT

Tom Odell: 3:45 p.m. ET / 12:45 p.m. PT

Motherfolk: 4:50 p.m. ET / 1:50 p.m. PT

AC Slater: 5:45 p.m. ET / 2:45 p.m. PT

Sylvan Esso: 6:45 p.m. ET / 3:45 p.m. PT

J.I.D: 7:45 p.m. ET / 4:45 p.m. PT

Yung Gravy: 8:45 p.m. ET / 5:45 p.m. PT

Nora En Pure: 9:50 p.m. ET / 6:50 p.m. PT

Tomorrow X Together: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

August 6, 2023

Channel 1

Ingrid Andress: 2:05 p.m. ET / 11:05 a.m. PT

Upsahl: 2:50 p.m. ET / 11:50 a.m. PT

Dehd: 3:40 p.m. ET / 12:40 p.m. PT

Matroda: 4:45 p.m. ET / 1:45 p.m. PT

Mt. Joy: 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT

Magdalena Bay: 6:35 p.m. ET / 3:35 p.m. PT

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

The Backseat Lovers: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

Louis The Child: 9:45 p.m. ET / 6:45 p.m. PT

Channel 2

Ian Asher: 2:05 p.m. ET / 11:05 a.m. PT

Dillon Nathaniel: 2:50 p.m. ET / 11:50 p.m. PT

The Happy Fits: 3:50 p.m. ET / 12:50 p.m. PT

Neil Frances: 4:40 p.m. ET / 1:40 p.m. PT

Wax Motif: 6:50 p.m. ET / 3:50 p.m. PT

Afrojack: 9:05 p.m. ET / 9:05 p.m. PT

Alan Walker: 10:15 p.m. ET / 7:15 p.m. PT

Rina Sawayama: 11:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. PT

