Lollapalooza DROPS DaBaby from music festival lineup following rapper's homophobic rant on stage

Lollapalooza has issued a statement on Sunday, announcing that it has pulled DaBaby’s set, which was supposed to be a headliner and replaced the artist with Young Thug at the 30th anniversary of the festival, this weekend. This development has been initiated by the festival authorities following DaBaby’s homophobic and inaccurate comments on stage at the Rolling Loud 2021 festival in Miami.

Taking to Twitter, the festival wrote, “Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love.” With this in mind, the festival also added that DaBaby will not perform at the festival, and will instead be replaced by Young Thug who is now scheduled to perform at 9.00 pm on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage. Following his use of ignorant remarks on HIV/AIDS and the LGBTQ community, the singer has also been let go of his partnership with BoohooMan. In a statement, the clothing brand has confirmed to no longer be associated with DaBaby.

Check Lollapalooza’s Tweet:

Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight. Young Thug will now perform at 9:00pm on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage, and G Herbo will perform at 4:00pm on the T-Mobile Stage. pic.twitter.com/Mx4UiAi4FW — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) August 1, 2021