Lollapalooza DROPS DaBaby from music festival lineup following rapper's homophobic rant on stage
Trigger Warning
Lollapalooza has issued a statement on Sunday, announcing that it has pulled DaBaby’s set, which was supposed to be a headliner and replaced the artist with Young Thug at the 30th anniversary of the festival, this weekend. This development has been initiated by the festival authorities following DaBaby’s homophobic and inaccurate comments on stage at the Rolling Loud 2021 festival in Miami.
Taking to Twitter, the festival wrote, “Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love.” With this in mind, the festival also added that DaBaby will not perform at the festival, and will instead be replaced by Young Thug who is now scheduled to perform at 9.00 pm on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage. Following his use of ignorant remarks on HIV/AIDS and the LGBTQ community, the singer has also been let go of his partnership with BoohooMan. In a statement, the clothing brand has confirmed to no longer be associated with DaBaby.
Check Lollapalooza’s Tweet:
Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight. Young Thug will now perform at 9:00pm on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage, and G Herbo will perform at 4:00pm on the T-Mobile Stage. pic.twitter.com/Mx4UiAi4FW
— Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) August 1, 2021
The rapper took to Twitter to issue an apology, however, several artists from the music industry and fans had already condemned his act by then. "Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y'all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies," he wrote. "But the LGBT community... I ain't trippin on y'all, do you. y'all business is y'all business,” he added.
Earlier, Elton John had also responded to the incident and dispelled some of the harmful misinformation about HIV/AIDS. "We've been shocked to read about the HIV misinformation and homophobic statements made at a recent DaBaby show," John, 74, wrote in a post, adding facts from Elton John AIDS Foundation. Speaking of the “stigma” associated with AIDS, the singer also said that the world does not need this “discrimination” amid AIDS epidemic.
(Homophobia is a serious issue. If you, or anyone you know is being targeted towards homophobic comments, please reach out to an expert in or around your area.)