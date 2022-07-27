Lollapalooza: Iconic music festival arrives in India; To be held in Mumbai on January 28-29, 2023

Lollapalooza, one of the most iconic music festivals, is finally coming to India! According to Variety, Lollapalooza India will be taking place in Mumbai across two days: January 28-29, 2023. India is the eighth country after the United States, Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France and Sweden to host the festival. For the unversed, Lollapalooza is a four-day music festival which takes place annually at Grant Park in Chicago.

The lineup for Lollapalooza India - their first event in Asia following international editions in Berlin, Stockholm and Brazil, among other countries in Europe and South America - is yet to be unveiled, but it will feature a mix of Indian and global artists. It's being reported that we can expect the lineup announcement by the end of August as Lollapalooza India will be "a full two days of music across four stages as well as innovative culinary selections, art, fashion and more." Lollapalooza founder Perry Farrell shared in an announcement, via Variety, "The music of India is transcendental, it draws our spirits East. Lollapalooza is an instrument for unity, peace, and education utilizing the universal languages of music and art to find common ground."

We can't wait for Lollapalooza Magic to take over India!

Which Indian/global artists do you wish would headline Lollapalooza India? Share your personal picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, the US edition of Lollapalooza will commence tomorrow, i.e. July 28 until July 31. Interestingly, J-Hope of BTS will be headlining Lollapalooza this year, after releasing his debut solo album Jack in the Box on July 15, debuting at #17 on Billboard 200.

ALSO READ: BTS’ J-Hope & Becky G to perform ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ at Lollapalooza? ARMYs speculate