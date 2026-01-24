Lollapalooza India 2026 Schedule: Ken Carson Drops Out, Know When Linkin Park and Playboi Carti Are Performing

The fourth season of Lollapalooza India is here, and it has a banger lineup for fans of music to check out. The 2-day festivities begin on January 24 and continue into the second day, January 25, with over 40 artists performing over the BookMyShow-produced weekend. Here’s a full look at the lineup with the timings and where they can be found on the ground.

Day 1 lineup and timings revealed

Lollapalooza India 2026 will be held at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai this Saturday and Sunday. Starting off Day 1 will be Sunflower Tape Machine, Gauley Bhai, Rounak Maiti, and Sijya at each of the four stages. Gates open at 1 pm, followed by the first shows starting at 2 in the afternoon. Still in Therapy, Hot Milk, Zoya, and Pho will take over in the second slots, with Mother Mother, Ankur Tewari and The Ghalat Family, and Nate08 soon after. The sundowners will start off with Fuji Kaze, MU540, and Prithvi Presents at the middle grounds.

On the morning of January 24, the festival announced that Ken Carson, who was supposed to be a part of the Opium Presents lineup with Destroy Lonely and Homixide Gang, would not be a part of the show anymore. They did not reveal any reasons for the same, but shared that it was due to ‘unforeseen circumstances outside the festival’s control.’

Check out the updated schedule below:

Yungblud, Hamdi, and The Midnight will take on the early evening slots, followed by the headliner Playboi Carti and Knock2 performing from 8:35 and 8:25 onwards, respectively.

Day 2 lineup for Lollapalooza India 2026

With the excitement off the roof for Sunday, Trance Effect, Gini, Tolou, and Rudy Mukta will kick off day 2. Oaff x Savera, Sen, Zokova, and Excise Dept, will take over the afternoon gigs, raising the fun for attendees. Calum Scott, hot on the heels of his Delhi show, will be seen performing at 4:15, with Nubiyan Twist, Karsh Kale, Pacifist, Bunt., and Baalti, taking over the stages. Bloodywood, who opened for Linkin Park a day ago in Bengaluru, will be taking to the audience at 5:50 in a perfect sunset showdown.

Here’s how it looks across the board:

Some of the most fun performances will be seen throughout the evening as Kehlani, Lany, and Sammy Virji bring the house down at 6:50 pm each. Nucleya will gear up for an evening filled with craze at 8:30 pm. Finally, the most awaited performers of the festival, Linkin Park, will take to the stage at 7:55 pm for a full 2-hour show.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West to visit India for his concert tour in April 2026