London High Court Denies Prince Harry’s Bid To Include Rupert Murdoch And Piers Morgan’s names In His Lawsuit

Prince Harry’s lawsuit against NGN Network faces a setback!

The Duke of Sussex requested the London High Court to include claims against Rupert Murdoch And Piers Morgan in the lawsuit. However, changing an already established lawsuit is against the law. Hence, his pitch was rejected!

What’s Prince Harry's lawsuit about?

The Spare author and more than 40 other plaintiffs filed a lawsuit against Murdoch’s U.K. newspaper company, News Group Newspapers. The primary accusation is the unlawful means of gathering information and phone hacking.

Harry and the plaintiffs had new accusations against Murdoch and Morgan and pitched to include them in the ongoing lawsuit. The new claims accuse Murdoch, who worked for the company in the mid-1990s, of knowing the unlawful dealings in the company. Which the NGN network allegedly denied!

The High Court rejected the request to amend the current litigation, but they can file a new lawsuit to cover those claims.

Why did Prince Harry request for a change in the lawsuit claims?

According to Reuters, the second son of the reigning monarch wanted to expand the suit's time span from the mid-1990s to 2016. He wanted to include articles written about his mother, Princess Diana, in the 1990s and his wife, Meghan Markle, in later years.

However, Harry has been denied permission to expand the time span to before 1996 and after 2011. An NGN rep released a statement about the court hearing. “At a hearing in March 2024, the Claimants sought to introduce wide ranging allegations into their pleadings,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the newspaper company argued against the additional claims or accusations, deeming them irrelevant to the case. “The Court in its judgment today has thoroughly vindicated NGN’s position,” the statement confirmed. Adding that the permission to add amendments was abruptly denied.

The case is set to go for a re-trial in January 2025.