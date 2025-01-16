'London Tipton Was Right': Brenda Song Hilariously Agrees With Her Iconic Suite Life of Zack and Cody Character

Brenda Song has hit nostalgia as she recalled one of the iconic dialogues of her character, London Tipton, from the show, Suite Life of Zack and Cody. While promoting her latest project, The Last Showgirl, the actress opened up about how she is still remembered by her role in the Disney series and the popular PRNDL scene.

While in the press conference for her new film, Song claimed that her fans quote the shot every time they spot her.

She said, “In that moment, you just don’t realize what you’re doing. But also, why isn’t it called the PRNDL? Why do they call it the gearshift?” The actress went on to joke, “It should be called the PRNDL. London Tipton was right.”

As for the scene discussed by the actress, Song, who portrayed the role of airhead heiress of the hotel empire, learns how to drive a car from Mr. Moseby, played by Phill Lewis. The latter goes on to ask Tipton, “Are you familiar with the gearshift?”

The hotel heiress quips to answer, “You mean... the PRNDL?” Listening to the question, Moseby goes on to yell on London when she says, “You’re making me nervous with all this technical talk!'” The hilarious scenes end with Lewis’ character replying sarcastically to London, “Oh, I’m sorry. Why don’t we just relax or turn on the radio? Would you like AM or FMM?”

Meanwhile, for her latest movie, the actress is set to star alongside Jamie Lee Curtis and Pamela Anderson, while the project is directed by Gia Coppola. The movie is available to watch in theaters.

