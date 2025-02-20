Long Bright River Trailer: Amanda Seyfried’s Cop Sets Out to Find Her Sister in Peacock’s Crime Thriller Series

Peacock has released the trailer for its latest crime thriller series, Long Bright River, featuring Amanda Seyfried in the lead role. Based on Liz Moore’s eponymous best-seller, the series follows a Philadelphia cop named Mickey (Seyfried), who is on patrol amid an opioid crisis.

In addition to fulfilling her duties, Mickey is searching for clues to track down her sister, an addict who has gone missing since the drug outbreak. Meanwhile, a killer is on the loose, raising the stakes of Mickey’s mission.

"Over the past several days, three females have been found dead," a voiceover states in the trailer. Mickey suspects that someone is targeting these women, possibly to cover up a larger crime. As her determination to uncover the truth grows, she faces resistance from her superiors.

One of her bosses points out that she has taken the case too personally for someone who is a beat cop rather than a detective. The story revolves around two sisters who couldn't be more different—one is a law enforcer, while the other is a struggling addict.

The world keeps pushing them apart, but an unspoken bond between the sisters remains unwavering. "When a series of murders begins in the neighborhood, Mickey realizes that her personal history might be related to the case," according to the official synopsis.

In a press note, showrunner Nikki Toscano shared what drew her to create the limited series. She was particularly inspired by how the crime thriller’s premise challenges many stereotypes—those associated with people born into poverty and addiction, individuals engaged in sex work, and those who have been written off or marginalized.

Most importantly, it also defies stereotypes about people in law enforcement. As for Mean Girls actress Amanda Seyfried, she not only stars in the series but also serves as an executive producer.

The eight-episode series is set to premiere on Peacock’s streaming platform on March 13.