'Long for the sweet release of death': When Ryan Reynolds revealed why him and Blake Lively don't take on projects at same time

Ryan Reynolds has been a family man for a long time, but back in 2019, he revealed that Blake Lively and him do not take on different projects at the same time. During an interview, the actor went into deep dive mode explaining his family's philosophies while working, and his children being with their family all the time. Here's what he had to say.

Why Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds do not take on projects at same time?

Ryan Reynolds explained that he and Blake Lively stay together with their daughters even after their grueling schedules. He said in an interview, "Blake and I don’t do movies at the same time. If she is doing a movie in Thailand and I am doing a movie in Vancouver we would just never see each other. We operate as a unit, and that works really well for us." The actor explained the motive is to keep the family together no matter what, even if means that the two stars will have to take on selective projects, he added, "The kids stay with us, and the family stays together, and that is where home is. So if we are in Spain or Utah or New York, as long as we are together, we’re home."

Pros and Cons of being with each other all the time

Ryan explained that the pros of having his family by his side back in 2019, were that his daughters and Blake were equally excited for Pokémon Detective Pikachu. He explained, "To be a part of a film that my wife, Blake, is as excited about as my two daughters is unusual and super-exciting for me. It's so cool to see my girls pumped." But on the flip side, everything has its positives and negatives. The then 42-year-old did not shy away from exposing the downsides of being in the company of his family all the time. He cheekily joked, "Usually when I’m on an airplane with my kids, at some point I get up and ask the flight attendants if I can leave the aircraft. 99 percent of the time they say, ‘No, please stay seated!’ So I just sit back down and long for the sweet release of death."

