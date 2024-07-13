Longlegs Ending Explained: Does FBI Agent Lee Harker Catch The Serial Killer Behind All The Satanic Murders?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoliers from the film Longlegs

Osgood Perkins' new horror film Longlegs is set to release on July 12, 2024. The film blends together eerie elements reminiscent of his previous works, The Blackcoat's Daughter and Gretel & Hansel.

In The Blackcoat's Daughter, the storyline revolves around a girl trapped at her boarding school during winter break, contending with a demonic presence. Meanwhile, Gretel & Hansel adapts a classic folktale, that evokes a pervasive sense of dread throughout.

Longlegs ending explained: Did FBI Agent Lee Harker find the serial killer?

Longlegs follows FBI Agent Lee Harker (played by Maika Monroe) as she investigates a series of gruesome murders linked to a serial killer known as Longlegs, portrayed by Nicolas Cage. The film features great performances from Monroe and Cage, complemented by Perkins' strong direction, resulting in a chilling and mysterious horror experience.

The movie begins with Lee's initial investigation, during which her partner's impulsive actions lead to tragic consequences, marking Lee as someone with unique intuitive abilities within the FBI.

Agent Carter (played by Blair Underwood) is involved in a string of unsolved cases spanning decades. Each case involves the brutal murder of a stable family, where the father kills his wife and daughter, born on the 14th of the month, before committing suicide. These cases are united by Satanic symbols and a cryptic calling card signed by Longlegs.

Advertisement

Lee's personal connection to Longlegs dates back to her childhood, depicted in a retro scene where a young Lee encounters a sinister stranger in her yard, who is revealed to be Longlegs.

Her mother, Ruth (played by Alicia Witt), intervenes and convinces the stranger to leave. Still, the incident is buried in Lee's memory until she revisits her childhood home during her investigation, stirring up long-buried recollections.

Who exactly is the killer, Longlegs, and what's his motive?

Longlegs is a true Satanic killer, orchestrates murders as sacrifices to Lucifer. Known for his eerie appearance resembling someone with a plastic surgery gone wrong, Longlegs meticulously plans the murders, leaving behind only a cryptic card with a coded message as his calling card.

FBI Agent Lee Harker, born on the 14th herself, discovers the sinister connection between Longlegs and the murders. She uncovers that Longlegs uses bizarre dolls containing metallic spheres to manipulate the fathers into committing the heinous acts against their families. Shockingly, Lee learns that she was intended to be one of Longlegs' victims, spared only because her mother, Ruth, agreed to help him by delivering the dolls to the targeted families.

Advertisement

In the end, Lee confronts Longlegs in an interrogation room, where he taunts her and violently kills himself. The revelation that her mother, Ruth, is deeply involved shakes Lee to the core. She races against time to prevent her mother from delivering a doll to Agent Carter's family, but tragically arrives too late.

In a tense showdown, Lee kills Agent Carter to save his daughter and then kills her mother in self-defense. The film ends with Lee leaving with Carter’s daughter and the mysterious doll, leaving the story's conclusion ambiguous.

ALSO READ: Did James Gunn Just Reveal Kingdom Come Superman Logo? Take A Look