Longlegs Finale Explained: Director Breaks Down the Film's Dark Conclusion

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Longlegs.

In Longlegs starring Nicolas Cage and scream queen Maika Monroe, Oz Perkins showcases his mastery, making it one of the scariest and best films of the year. The movie has not only achieved commercial success but has also received positive reviews from critics. The ending, featuring a notable twist, has sparked significant interest. In an interview with Variety, the director shared his thoughts on the film’s conclusion.

Oz Perkins details the mind-bending ending of Longlegs

In a recent interview, Osgood Perkins, the director of the horror film Longlegs, revealed intriguing details about the movie’s unsettling ending. Set in the 1990s, the film follows FBI agent Lee Harker (Maika Monroe) as she investigates a series of killings committed by Nicolas Cage's character, Longlegs.

The film hailed as one of the best serial killer movies in recent memory, has left audiences sleepless, reminiscent of the cult impact of The Silence of the Lambs.

The film’s ending is unsettling and leaves many questions unanswered. In the climax, Harker fails to shoot a devil-possessed doll while trying to rescue her colleague Carter’s daughter (played by Blair Underwood). Tragically, she ends up shooting Carter after he murders his wife.

Perkins revealed to Variety, "That was always the ending. The ending was meant to be tragic. The devil wins again on a small scale. One of the fun things about using the devil as your villain is that the devil never really goes for world domination."

Advertisement

Perkins went into further detail about how he saw the devil, saying that he was more interested in wreaking havoc on people's lives than in ambitious objectives. Perkins noted that the devil targets smaller, more intimate targets like families, rather than larger entities such as the Vatican. He characterized the devil’s malevolence as lighthearted and playful.

Discussing Harker's story, Perkins noted that it ends tragically, with her final scene being the worst possible outcome for her. He mentioned that the ending drew inspiration from the serial killer movie Se7en. Perkins explained that they were consciously aware of their references and aimed to create a pop art piece, borrowing elements from great serial killer movies whenever possible.

Perkins also made a comparison between Cage's role in Longlegs and Kevin Spacey's character in Se7en. He made the observation that although the audience is aware of the villain's presence throughout the entire movie, there are moments when the climactic confrontation feels almost forced.

Advertisement

In conclusion, Perkins wanted to make sure that Longlegs stands out among the genre of serial killer films by creating a film that, through its unsettling and provocative ending, leaves a lasting impression.

Why the killer in Longlegs was named so?

The film Longlegs has garnered attention through strong word-of-mouth and a highly effective viral marketing strategy. Writer-director Osgood Perkins, who named the central serial killer, provided insight into his naming choice.

In the same interview with Variety, Perkins revealed his creative process. According to him, writers have an affinity for words and their unique qualities. The name Longlegs evokes a sense of creepiness and unease, contributing to the film's eerie atmosphere.

He noted, "We writers just like words. We like how certain words sound and look and shape and feel." He explained that the name not only hints at the unsettling imagery of daddy longlegs but also has a nostalgic '70s vibe, reminiscent of a Led Zeppelin song or artwork on the side of a van. This vintage feel adds a unique allure, as it is not commonly used in contemporary language.

Advertisement

Perkins further elaborated that the name placed the film in an ambiguous realm, creating a curiosity that enhances its appeal. "It positioned the movie in a weird place," he remarked, adding that the name's odd fit generates intrigue and a sense of mystery.

The film's debut was remarkably successful, earning $22.6 million at the US box office and surpassing the performance of the romantic comedy Fly Me to the Moon.

ALSO READ: 'He Didn't Want To Improvise': Longlegs Director Opens Up About Nicolas Cage's Transformation