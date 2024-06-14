Longlegs Teaser: Maika Monroe Tries To Catch The Killer Nicolas Cage In New Glimpses Of The Horror Film

The upcoming horror film Longlegs has kept fans guessing with its ambiguous advertising, but a new sneak peek shared on X reveals the chilling atmosphere of Oz Perkins' latest project.

Known for his emotional thriller The Blackcoat's Daughter, Perkins reunites with Kiernan Shipka, who plays Carrie Anne Camera alongside Maika Monroe as FBI Agent Lee Harker in this intense thriller about a serial killer.

The 30-second clip introduces Kiernan Shipka's character being interrogated by Maika Monroe's detective, amidst disturbing flashes of a creepy killer and unsettling scenes like a doll on a mortuary table and a bloody attack.

In Longlegs, Monroe's character FBI agent Lee Harker investigates an unsolved murder case linked to Cage's elusive serial killer. As the mystery deepens with occult clues, Harker races to stop the killer's spree and save his next victim.

The clip delves into eerie scenes as Agent Harker questions Carrie Anne about her memories, leading to disturbing glimpses of occult symbols and violent actions. Nicolas Cage stars as the titular killer, though he remains unseen in the preview.

During a conversation with horror icon John Carpenter, Cage, known for his transformative roles, has teased a unique performance, describing “about a character who’s hearing voices. It’s kind of like a possessed Geppetto, who’s making these dolls…” per JoBlo.

Directed by Osgood Perkins, known for his unique horror films like The Blackcoat’s Daughter and Gretel & Hansel, Longlegs has generated buzz with early viewers calling it the standout horror movie of 2024. Alongside Cage, Monroe, and Shipka, the cast includes Alicia Witt from The Walking Dead and Blair Underwood from American Crime Story.

The trailer for Longlegs reveals the FBI's pursuit of a disturbed killer portrayed by Nicolas Cage. Directed by Osgood Perkins, the horror film follows rookie FBI agent Lee Harker (played by Maika Monroe) investigating a chilling cold case. As the investigation uncovers occult clues and grows more complex, Harker discovers a personal link to the killer, racing against time to prevent further tragedy.

With its second trailer released in February 2024, Longlegs has built significant anticipation before its July release through a creative marketing strategy and glowing early reviews. The film's initial teasers, featuring mysterious occult symbols instead of its title, sparked curiosity and set the stage for its nightmarish storyline.

Critics have already hailed Longlegs as one of the standout horror movies of the year, drawing comparisons to classics like Silence of the Lambs for its intense narrative and frightening visuals.

Longlegs hits theaters on July 12.

