'Look at her glow!': Selena Gomez shines in glittery outfits for inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit, debuts new haircut at mental health event

Selena Gomez flaunted not one, not two, but three looks for the inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit gala. From a sparkly gown to a sparklier floral dress and to a jungle-themed black minidress, the 31-year-old made several outfit changes through the night. She spoke at the charity event hosted by her and expressed how she went through a really hard phase in life. She further explained how her diagnosis helped her understand her behavior better.

The singer's mental health event was attended by several stars including Only Murders in the Building co-star Martin Short and producer Marshmello. Several other stars supported the event by offering a thing or experience for the gala. Here's a breakdown of what Gomez wore to the special occasion and what was auctioned off at the inaugural Rare Impact Benefit.

Selena Gomez shines in glittery outfits for inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit

The actress donned a silver sequined Valentino halter gown with a train at the hemline and a 3D flower in the top half. She paired the look with a pair of Messika high-jewelry earrings. The pop star kept the glitter and glimmer element going with her second look and sported a purple hand-embroidered Rahul Mishra mini-dress. Named Iris, the outfit "aims to imitate the petals of an Iris flower," as per the official account of the Indian fashion designer.

Her third and final outfit for the gala ditched the glitter theme as she wore a black Monse long-sleeve jungle print velvet dress with Amina Muaddi pumps and the same Messika earrings. While her variety of looks were a fashion statement, she also debuted another new choice. Gomez cut her hair and showed off her new bob-cut hair reaching her shoulders. The former Disney star's stylist Erin Walsh had plenty of praise for her and she made it known.

More about Selena Gomez's charity event

"Look at her glow! [sparkles emoji]. I think we are most beautiful when we are aligned in substance and style. What Sel has managed to do by leading a mission-driven life is so unbelievably inspiring and empowering to us all. We are beautiful when we live with intention," she captioned a post of the pop star wearing her first glitzy outfit of the evening. The gala sold off some stuff that was donated by A-list stars for the charity event.

Gomez's best friend and pop star Taylor Swift donated VIP tickets to her Eras Tour concert which were then sold for a whopping $15,000. Actor Paul Rudd offered a movie night with himself and Camila Cabello signed up to have lunch with whoever was willing to donate for the experience. Soccer superstar Lionel Messi donated a signed jersey to the event.

