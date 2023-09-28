'Look, I brought all this attention to me': Travis Kelce determined to protect his relationship with Taylor swift ‘moving forward’ amid dating rumors

In a recent episode of his New Heights podcast, Travis Kelce candidly discussed his intentions to preserve his newfound relationship with pop sensation Taylor Swift. The NFL star expressed his desire to prioritize privacy and respect in their budding connection.

Travis Kelce reflects on past actions

Travis Kelce acknowledged the spotlight he inadvertently cast on his relationship with Taylor Swift during the summer. He admitted to intentionally drawing attention when he publicly revealed his attempt to give the "Lover" artist a friendship bracelet at one of her Eras Tour concerts. Despite his gesture, Taylor Swift's reluctance to meet fans at her shows led to personal feelings. He said “Look, I brought all this attention to me. “I did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everyone how butthurt [I was] that I couldn’t meet her — You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take!”

Travis Kelce's commitment to privacy

Kelce emphasized his commitment to keeping their relationship out of the public eye. He recognized the stark contrast between their approaches to media and public life. While he frequently participates in various shows and enjoys the NFL season's public aspects, Swift values privacy. Moving forward, Kelce intends to maintain discretion regarding their relationship, especially when discussing it on public platforms. He said “What’s real is that it is my personal life, and I want to respect both of our lives. She’s not into media, like I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows. And any other show I go on from here on out — I am enjoying life, and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. And so, everything moving forward, me talking about sports and saying, ‘alright nah’ is kind of have to be where I keep it.”

Despite Travis Kelce's intention to shield their relationship from the public eye, he couldn't contain his excitement about spotting Taylor Swift in the stands during the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears on September 24.

