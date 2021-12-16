A look inside Priyanka Chopra's FUN breakfast time with her pooches amid The Matrix Resurrections promotions

Priyanka Chopra Jonas never shies away from sharing adorable photos of her and Nick Jonas' dogs on social media. While the actress is promoting The Matrix: Resurrections, she had shown fans how her breakfast time looks like and it is all about her sweet companionship with her pet dogs Gino, Panda and Diana.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka Chopra has shared a picture where her pooches are surrounding her while she is wolfing down her breakfast! In Chopra Jonas' story, she seems to be in a deep conversation with her dog. For those unversed, the actress has been posting behind-the-scenes photos from the promotional events of The Matrix: Resurrections and this time, the actress took to sharing one with her best boys and girls!

The Chopra Jonas duo often share photos of their three pet dogs, especially during important family events including Diwali, Thanksgiving or Christmas. During an interview with Financial Times, Priyanka had once opened up on her lovely bond with her chihuahua-terrier mix pet dog Diana. She had revealed how during the time when her father had just passed away, Diana was there by her side as she was living alone in the USA.

In other news, The Matrix: Resurrections is slated to release on December 22. Chopra Jonas is playing the role of Sati in the movie alongside Keanu Reeves, Carrie Anne Moss, Neil Patrick Harris and others. What are your thoughts about the movie's trailers and Chopra Jonas role in the highly-anticipated film? Share your honest opinions with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

