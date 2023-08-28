'Look like is Charlize Theron in Madmax': When Millie Bobby Brown called shaving her head 'empowering' for Stranger Things

Millie Bobby Brown, the talented and charming actress famous for bringing Eleven to life in the much-loved show Stranger Things, once dropped some hints about revisiting her iconic buzz cut from the past. This is the same striking haircut that first introduced her to the world of pop culture, and it appeared that it spoke to her more than once. Through a series of tweets not too long ago, the young actress, who was 13 at the time, openly shared her feelings, confessing that she deeply longed for her shaved head.

Millie Bobby Brown, ft. her courageous decision at a young age

During the first season of Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown's mysterious character, Eleven, made a memorable debut with her shaved head, leaving an unforgettable impression. The bold decision, especially considering her young age of 12 at the time, carried significance beyond just a new hairstyle. It marked a significant turning point in her life. Brown provided a touching glimpse into this transformation by sharing a video capturing the moment she shaved her head at the start of filming.

The video had a caption that resonated strongly, uncovering the deep emotions linked with that courageous decision that read, “The day I shaved my head was the most empowering moment of my whole life. The last strand of hair cut off was the moment my whole face was on show and I couldn’t hide behind my hair like I used to. The only image I had in my head about what I could possibly look like is Charlize Theron in Madmax [sic].”

She added, “As I looked at myself and couldn’t see my old self, I realised that now; I have a job to do and that is to inspire other girls that your image or exterior part is not what I think is important. What I find important is caring, loving and inspiring other girls. Thought to share my thoughts during this life-changing moment.”

Millie's lessons and her delights

Additionally, the co-creators of Stranger Things, Matt and Ross Duffer, were right there, capturing the moment on their phones when Brown was bidding farewell to Millie and embracing the emergence of Eleven with a genuine sense of excitement and wonder.

After she went for that gutsy haircut for the role, people's reactions towards her changed a bit. But it was while speaking with W Magazine that Brown mentioned how the whole experience taught her a bunch about humanity and being compassionate. It was kind of off-putting how some folks thought she lost her hair because of being sick.

Anyways, fast forwarding a bit to the present, Brown's now this mega Hollywood star, raking in big bucks and having a blast in movies like Enola Holmes, not to mention popping up in not one, but two Godzilla flicks.

