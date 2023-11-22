Looking at 5 major Hollywood celebrities who have made strong statements on the Israel-Hamas tensions

Trigger Warning: This article contains references and a description of the current condition of people caught in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The Israel-Hamas conflict has garnered global attention, and Hollywood celebrities are not exempt from expressing their views on the matter. Here, we delve into the perspectives of five prominent figures who have made strong statements regarding the ongoing tensions.

Mark Ruffalo

Mark Ruffalo, renowned for his roles in the Avengers franchise, emerged as a vocal critic of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's characterization of Palestinian casualties as "collateral damage." In the aftermath of the conflict, Ruffalo took to the X platform (formerly Twitter) to express his disapproval. He passionately argued that these victims, including innocent children, are not mere statistics but individuals with lives, families, and a shared history in the conflict-ridden region. The tweet read, "No. Sorry. They are not “collateral damage” they are human beings who happen to have been born there and live there and most of those human beings are stuck there. Have some compassion, they are Palestinians not buildings or roads or things, they are human beings and so are the hostages whose lives you may also be destroying. They aren’t “collateral damage” either. “Netanyahu Calls Palestinians ‘Collateral Damage’ As Israel Destroys Gaza”.

This isn't the first instance of a celebrity addressing the Israel-Palestine conflict, and Ruffalo joins a growing list of influential personalities who have used their platforms to advocate for peace and justice. From musicians like Dua Lipa to actors such as Joaquin Phoenix, the entertainment industry has seen a wave of voices calling for a ceasefire and humanitarian consideration.

Bella Hadid

Supermodel Bella Hadid, who is from a Palestinian background, broke her silence on the ongoing conflict through an Instagram post. The emotional message not only conveyed her personal connection to the crisis but also highlighted the toll it has taken on her family. Hadid shared the death threats she received, emphasizing the importance of breaking her silence. Her words resonate with the complexities of the conflict, acknowledging the suffering on both sides and advocating for a nuanced understanding. Her note began, “Forgive me for my silence. I have yet to find the ideal words for this deeply intricate and horrific past 2 weeks, weeks that have turned the world's attention back towards a situation that has been taking innocent lives and affecting families for decades. I have much to say, but for today, I will keep it short.” It continued, “I mourn for the Israeli families that have been dealing with the pain and aftermath of October 7. Regardless of the history of the land, I condemn the terrorist attacks on any civilians, anywhere. Harming women and children and inflicting terror does not and should not do any good for the Free Palestine movement. I believe deep in my heart, that no child, no people anywhere, should be taken away from their family either temporarily or indefinitely. That goes for Israeli and Palestinian people alike. It's important to understand the hardship of what it is to be Palestinian, in a world that sees us as nothing more than terrorists resisting peace. It is harmful, it is shameful, and it's categorically untrue,” she wrote.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie, known not only for her acting prowess but also for her extensive humanitarian work, used her social media to condemn world leaders for their perceived complicity in the deaths of thousands in Gaza. Jolie's powerful statement underscored the dire humanitarian crisis, stressing the urgency of a ceasefire. Her critique of leaders blocking UN Security Council action raises questions about the role of international governance in addressing conflicts and protecting vulnerable populations. She wrote, "This is the deliberate bombing of a trapped population who have nowhere to flee. Gaza has been an open-air prison for nearly two decades and is fast becoming a mass grave. 40% of those killed are innocent children. Whole families are being murdered. While the world watches and with the active support of many governments, millions of Palestinian civilians - children, women, families - are being collectively punished and dehumanized, all while being deprived food, medicine and humanitarian aid against international law. By refusing to demand a humanitarian ceasefire and blocking the UN Security Council from imposing one on both parties, world leaders are complicit in these crimes."

Jolie's involvement in global issues goes beyond statements, as she has been actively engaged in various humanitarian efforts. Her stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict aligns with her broader commitment to human rights and peacekeeping, adding a significant voice to the ongoing dialogue.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid, following her sister Bella's lead, faced criticism and controversy after sharing an infographic on Instagram. The model's assertion that condemning the Israeli government is not antisemitic and supporting Palestinians does not equate to supporting Hamas sparked a social media dispute with the State of Israel. “While I have hopes and dreams for Palestinians, none of them include the harm of a Jewish person,” Hadid wrote on Instagram, adding that inflicting terror on innocent people is “not in alignment with and does not do any good for the Free Palestine movement. The idea that it does has fueled a painful, decades-long cycle of back and forth retaliation (which no innocent civilian, Palestinian or Israeli deserves to be a casualty of), and helps perpetuate the false idea that being Pro-Palestine [is equal to] antisemitic,” Hadid continued. “I pray for the safety of innocent lives, always”

Amy Schumer

Comedian Amy Schumer found herself in the midst of controversy as she used Instagram to share her pro-Israel stance and question the language used in international calls for a ceasefire. Schumer faced backlash but took to social media to clarify her position, expressing a deep-seated desire for peace and safety for all, irrespective of nationality or religion. Her emphasis on commonality in pain and love adds a unique perspective to the ongoing discourse. "Couple things. What I want is EVERY HOSTAGE BACK I want safety and freedom from Hamas for Palestinians and Israelis. I want safety for Jewish people and Muslims as well. Everyone. Just like you. I want peace," she wrote. "You will never see me wishing harm on anyone. Saying I'm Islamophobic or that I like genocide is crazy. So here you go by popular demand. Comments on. Please keep the below in mind," Schumer wrote.

In another post Schumer wrote, "I want these babies home. We are all in so much pain but no one more. Then the parents of these children ripped from them by the October 7th Massacre by Hamas. Can we agree on this #nohostageleftbehind Hamas terrorists are who I’m talking about. No Gazans. Sorry I posted something that was hurtful to them. I’ll be more careful. I’ve been speaking to the family of kidnapped children every day. I love my brothers and sisters in Gaza. I love Muslims. I love everyone. I’m just begging you to not hate all Jews. Please don’t erase my family like they did to the people I am descended from. If it makes you feel better to write hateful things to me go ahead. Have a great weekend. Enjoy. Or join me in wanting these children home safe with their families."

The Israel-Hamas conflict continues to unfold, with Hollywood celebrities stepping into the fray with a range of perspectives. These five celebrities, each with their unique backgrounds and connections to the region, have added diverse voices to the global conversation. As the world watches the geopolitical events unfold, the impact of these influential figures extends beyond entertainment, shaping public discourse and influencing perceptions on an international scale.

