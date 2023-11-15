Looking at The Marvels' budget and box office collection: Can it break even or does the MCU sadness continue?

For 15 years, Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe dominated the film industry with an unprecedented 32 consecutive blockbusters, earning a collective $30 billion globally and establishing itself as the gold standard for franchises. Despite variations in quality, even the less-celebrated MCU films proved to be box-office hits, dispelling fears of superhero fatigue. However, the latest instalment, The Marvels , the 33rd in the series and the sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel, saw a surprising setback with a meagre $47 million debut in North America and $63 million internationally, the franchise's lowest opening weekend, as reported by Variety . This unexpected misfire raises concerns, as even during the pandemic, other MCU releases like Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Eternals secured stronger starts amidst global health challenges.

MCU’s faces sadness after The Marvels’ disappointment

Amidst the negative buzz, the $220 million budgeted The Marvels faces challenges in rebounding, particularly as the holiday season ushers in the releases of The Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and Disney's animated film Wish. The sequel, not anticipated to surpass its predecessor, Captain Marvel, which opened with $153 million, struggles to emulate the stratospheric success of the latter. The ticket sales for Captain Marvel benefited from its strategic placement between the blockbuster hits Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame in 2018, contributing to Disney's historic year with seven movies grossing over $1 billion worldwide.

Notably, lead actors Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau), and Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel) were unable to promote the film due to the SAG strike, which concluded on Friday. While this likely impacted initial ticket sales by a few million, it doesn't account for the substantial $100 million difference from the first film.

Moreover, Shawn Robbins, the chief analyst at Boxoffice Pro said, “Having Brie Larson and the rest of the cast on the promotional circuit could have helped boost the opening to some degree. But it likely wouldn’t have offset the other significant hurdles both inherent to and outside of the film itself.”

Is Disney responsible for The Marvels’ loss?

The struggles of The Marvels may be linked to Disney's COVID-era strategy of prioritizing quantity over quality. For over a decade, Marvel was synonymous with excellence, and even lesser-known heroes like the Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor, and Black Panther could draw audiences and break box office records. However, Captain Marvel entered a different era when the MCU seemed invincible. Since then, Disney has flooded audiences with numerous spinoffs, sequels, and TV series on both big and small screens. The launch of Disney+ in 2019 intensified this with nine television shows and a regular pace of three to four theatrical movies annually, creating a relentless schedule even for devoted comic book enthusiasts. Complaints about subpar visual effects, convoluted storylines, and an overwhelming number of characters have surfaced even among dedicated fans.

In this regard, Robbins added, “Audiences have higher and higher expectations. Even with factors outside Marvel’s control, a mixed reception toward several of their most highly touted films in the last few years and an often excessive volume of Disney+ series has diminished the level of urgency audiences once felt for the franchise.”

Meanwhile, fans should expect a reduction in Disney's output as the company reevaluates its strategy for the Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Recent delays in several MCU movies, including Captain America: A Brave New World, Thunderbolts, and Blade to 2025 due to strike-related production issues, signal a shift in approach. With only Deadpool 3 currently slated for 2024, Disney seems to acknowledge the need to pivot and refine its flagship IP. According to Jeff Bock, a senior analyst with Exhibitor Relations, “Disney realizes they need to pivot and tweak their most prominent IP. It’s not a reboot, but a rebuild.”

