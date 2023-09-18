'Looks like a Hailey fanpage and I love it': Justin Bieber shares Japan photo dump with wife, fans gush over cute pictures

Hailey and Justin Bieber are one of the most talked about couples in the industry. The two recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary and the singer's note for the model, in particular, has won a lot of hearts on the Internet. Meanwhile, prior to the special day, Hailey and Justin visited Japan and the latter has now shared pictures from their trip together.

Hailey had an opening event to attend in Tokyo but the couple managed to take out some quality time together for themselves while there. Here's what the pop star posted on his Instagram account and how fans commented on all the lovely images he posted.

Justin Bieber shares Japan photodump with wife Hailey

Justin's cute photo dump gave fans a glimpse into his and Hailey's short trip to Japan, and netizens are loving the behind-the-scenes of their pre-anniversary work getaway. From the couple's photos together to Justin's fashion choices, they're noticing it all. "Thank you [Japan flag emoji] love you," he captioned the post. The first photo was of him sitting on a couch with two adorable and colorful cartoon cushions around while there's lots of greenery behind.

The 29-year-old plays video games in the shot and can be spotted wearing a black shirt with sunflowers printed on it. He matched it with loose black pants and shoes. The next image was a smiley photo of him posing on a swing set with Hailey. He wore a pink shirt, white shorts, and a backward-facing cap. Hailey, on the other hand, chose a brown thigh-length dress. The next picture was of the two posing in matching leather jacket looks.

The next slide saw him smiling while squatting on top of a moss-covered rock in a Japanese garden. This was followed by the two sitting on a bench in the same park. Up next, Hailey flaunted a quirky, pink bob-cut wig as they posed for the camera. The last image was a close-up of the pink suede loafers Justin wore with his look. He further took to his stories to share more images from their Tokyo trip. Fans were quick to comment on the pictures.

Fans gush over pictures of Hailey and Justin Bieber

One user wrote, "This is Jailey's biggest fan account," while another said, "justin's account looks like a hailey fanpage and i love it [emotional face emoji]." A third pointed out, "Love the pink," referring to Justin's shoes. A fourth responded, "Love a happy couple [hands heart emoji]." A fifth felt, "King of photo dumps >>>"

