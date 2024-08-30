Hugo Weaving, who played Elrond in the movie saga The Lord of the Rings, recently commented on the new television series The Rings of Power. Much to the actor's surprise, it appears that he does not have the same fondness for his character or the Middle-Earth universe as many other fans do. Weaving’s Tenure and Reasons Behind Not Wanting to Go Back to Elrond Live Action Set.

Weaving on Elrond’s role has been the source page on this day. In a recent interview with RadioTimes, Weaving admitted that he had not seen the pictures that were presented in the show two years ago. To the question whether he had watched the series he rudely, no, levied, “I haven't seen it, and apologies to Robert. No, I spent too long in Middle-earth, and I don't particularly want to go back there. I love New Zealand, I recently went back to New Zealand.”

Today Howard Robert is Aramayo who has the role of Elrond and has taken over the character of Weaving Height and did so well. Still, Weaving is rather happy to drop the character of his chased after even when Elrond is being adored by the audience.

Weaving’s rendition of Elrond in films The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit by Peter Jackson has made the character memorable. Elrond is garnished as the sagacious half-elven lord who has been featured in many memes and grew to be admired by quite several fans.

Advertisement

However, Weaving expressed that, though the movies were important, the character especially Elrond did not mean as much to him as it is most likely to mean to the viewers. “It's a great tale, a great picture, a great franchise, but for me, kinda, in a funny way, not a character, such as I imagine the fans imagine, if I may temper it,” he explained.

But thanks to The Rings of Power, which presents and builds upon the world’s rich lore, the fans will be able to see a different Elrond, even if Hugo Weaving would rather not take that path with them.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Stars Markella Kavenagh And Megan Richards Talk Filming S2; Say 'It Was More Fun' Than Challenging