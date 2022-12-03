Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2: The Crown, Peaky Blinders and The Witcher stars join the cast

Religiously viewed by over 100 million people worldwide, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been an ultimate global hit. The fan-favorite fantasy TV series is all set to make a spectacular comeback with its second season. Currently, the show is under production in the UK, and the makers of the show have recently revealed seven new actors are all set to join the existing cast as recurring cast members of the series.

The new cast members who are all set to join the second season of the riveting fantasy show include Gabriel Akuwudike who was previously seen in Hanna, Yasen Atour previously seen in The Witcher, Ben Daniels who was previously seen in The Crown, Nia Towle previously seen in Persuasion, Nicholas Woodeson previously seen in Silent Witness, along with Amelia Kenworthy who will make her television debut with her role in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Furthermore, Peaky Blinders and The Sandman’s Sam Hazeldine will be replacing Joseph Mawle for the role of Orc leader Adar.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Release date

With the announcement of the new cast, the impatience for the new season only grows. Although there are no official statements announcing the date of release, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 is likely to be released in 2024. Until then, you can always rewatch Season 1 on Amazon Prime Video.