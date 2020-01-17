The Lord of the Rings author JRR Tolkien's son Christopher Tolkien passes away at 95

The Lord of the Rings author JRR Tolkien's son Christopher Tolkien has passed away at the age of 95. Read further for more details.

There is a sad news for all the ardent fans of the film series ‘The Lord of the Rings.’ This is because the middle – earth fandom have lost one of their biggest champions – Christopher Tolkien, son of JRR Tolkien who happens to be the author of The Lord of the Rings. Christopher passed away at the age of 95 and this news has been confirmed through a short statement released by the Tolkien society on their official Twitter handle.

Christopher was the youngest son of JRR Tolkien who was also responsible for assisting The Lord of the Rings expand after the death of his father thereby continuing his legacy. Christopher also edited much of his father’s work and published them posthumously. He is mostly famous for drawing the original maps which detailed the Middle Earth world for The Lord of the Rings series. He can be considered as the main person behind disseminating all the information related to the series.

Christopher Tolkien has died at the age of 95. The Tolkien Society sends its deepest condolences to Baillie, Simon, Adam, Rachel and the whole Tolkien family. pic.twitter.com/X83PTx4b7x — Tolkien Society (TolkienSociety) January 16, 2020

Christopher Tolkien received widespread attention back in the year 2001 when he expressed his doubts about the viability of the film adaptation of The Lord of the Rings which was directed by well – known filmmaker Peter Jackson. He remain critical about the Oscar – winning films and also said in an interview with the French newspaper Le Monde back in 2012 that the makers had gutted the book by making it into an action film for 15 to 25 – year olds.

May his soul rest in peace!

(ALSO READ: Lord of the Rings star Ian McKellen on WHY he remained closeted most of his career; FIND OUT)

Credits :Twitter

Read More