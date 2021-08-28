Lord of the Rings' Elijah Wood REVEALS if he would be game to star in a Marvel film

After starring in one of the biggest franchises already, Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood opened up about big studio projects and if he would take on a role in the Marvel universe. Considering the MCU appeal, several actors today are eyeing roles in the superhero universe and in his interaction with Entertainment Tonight, Wood opened up about what he likes about the superhero genre and why he's ready to take on a MCU project if offered.

Having worked in not only Lord of the Rings but also the Star Wars universe with ace Rocklin in Star Wars the Resistance, the next stop for Wood when it comes to acting in major pop culture favourite projects would be a Marvel film. While talking to ET, Elijah expressed how he hasn't worked with a major studio film after Star Wars and how it will be fun to take on the same again.

Adding on about what he feels about Marvel films, Wood said, "But working on a Marvel film, I mean, there's obviously a whole conversation that happens certainly in film Twitter about sort of the cinematic relevance of Marvel. Is it cinema? All this sort of s**t. And whether you like superhero movies or not, they are inherently fun. And those movies are extremely well made."

Wood further confessed that it would be "totally awesome if he got a chance to play a role in the superhero universe. As for Elijah's recent works, Wood was recently seen in Amber Sealey's No Man of God which had its world premiere in June at Tribeca Film Festival.

ALSO READ: Lord of the Rings: Amazon SHARES first look of the series; Here’s when the show releases