The Lord of the Rings fame Ian Holm leaves for his heavenly abode aged 88

Noted British actor Ian Holm who is known for his stint in movies like The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit fame has passed away aged 88. The statement about the British actor’s demise has been released by his agent. Sir Ian Holm Cuthbert who was born in 1931 had quite an impressive career in acting that began way back in the 1960s. Holm was an inevitable part of the Royal Shakespeare Company before moving on to television and movies.

As revealed by the late actor’s agent, he died peacefully and at the hospital with family members and a caretaker by his side. It must also be mentioned here that he was battling with Parkinson’s disease for the past few years. Holm got his breakthrough role in the 1979 science fiction drama Alien post which he got international exposure. Among his most remembered roles is that of Bilbo Baggins in The Lord of the Rings trilogy and later on, The Hobbit franchise.

The versatile actor had won a Bafta and was also nominated for the Academy Awards for his role as Sam Mussabini in Chariots of Fire. Ian Holm was an inevitable part of the television industry too and had appeared in shows like The Lost Boys and Holocaust. The late British star leaves behind his wife Sophie de Stempel with whom he tied the knot in 2003. His last movie is The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies.

