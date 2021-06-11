‘The Lord Of The Rings’ prequel anime film titled THIS in works at New Line and Warner Bros. Animation

The prequel anime film will be written by Jeffrey Adiss and Will Matthews to be directed by Kenji Kamiyama.

Twenty years after the first Lord of the Rings feature encapsulated fans around the world in the gripping tales of J.R.R Tolkien, New Line is returning to the exciting world of the film with a new prequel anime film titled ‘The War of the Rohirrim’. Warner Bros. Animation is on board to produce an original anime in the world of Tolkien. The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, the stand-alone feature will be directed by Kenji Kamiyama, an anime veteran who last directed the TV series Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, and produced by Joseph Chou.

The creators of Emmy-award winning ‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’ Jeffrey Adiss and Will Matthews are set to write the feature. Phillipa Boyens who has co-written the Hobbit and LOTR films with Peter Jackson will serve as a consultant on the project along with Fran Walsh. According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, Peter Jackson won’t be attaching his name with the project but has blessed its making. The plot of Rohirrim ties to the actual trilogy and is set behind Helm’s Deep, which is the fortress at the center of the movie’s epic battle.

As reported in The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. Pictures Group COO Carolyn Blackwood and New Line president and CCO Richard Brener in a statement, “Fans know Helm’s Deep as the stage for one of the greatest battles ever put to film and, with many of the same creative visionaries involved and the brilliant Kenji Kamiyama at the helm, we couldn’t be more excited to deliver a fresh vision of its history that will invite global audiences to experience the rich, complex saga of Middle-earth in a thrilling new way.”

