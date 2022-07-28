The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Charlie Vickers, Sophia Nomvete REVEAL deets about the series

Following the release of the explosive The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power trailer, fans are eager to witness the ground-breaking tale of Middle-earth once again. The spin-off series, based on the novels of J. R. R. Tolkien, introduces the Second Age of The Lord of the Rings franchise which is set thousands of years before the film trilogy.

In a recent chat, actor Charlie Vickers opened up about his character Halbrand and his much-awaited fateful first encounter with Morfydd Clark's Galadriel in the series. The actor revealed, "When they first meet, it’s kind of a stand-offish situation they find themselves in. What they are to each other at that moment is a means of survival." Vickers went on to add, "Halbrand is at a point where he’s leaving his past behind, and what happens between him and Galadriel is interesting as the show unfolds. Without saying too much, I think she starts to illuminate things in his past and make him question his past and his future. It’s kind of like a push-and-pull dynamic between them."

Meanwhile, Sophia Nomvete also talked about playing Princess Disa. She disclosed that she was super excited to bring to life the anticipated character as she called it a "mind-blowing, delightful and amazing experience," Sophia then added, “It is so time for us to expand the accessibility and the opportunity for Tolkien’s world to be seen in a way that it hasn’t been seen before.” She noted her fortunate position and continued, "To be positioned as a female Dwarf with such a prominent story to tell is just incredible because it’s time for so many people who may not have seen themselves staring right back at them on a screen to have that chance and to have that turn. So if I can be the poster child for that revolution for this work in this franchise, then I’ll take it."

ALSO READ The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Trailer: A magical journey to the Second Age of Middle Earth begins