The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Darkness takes over Middle-earth in intense trailer; WATCH

The new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series is here! Prime Video showcased the three-minute clip at the San Diego Comic-Con as the OTT giant gave fans a taste of their intense take on J. R. R. Tolkien's tales. The series is set thousands of years before the Lord of the Rings, delving into the Second Age of the history of Middle-earth.

The latest trailer brings to the light the mythic creatures of J. R. R. Tolkien's books, most noticeably in Sauron and Balrog. Unlike the previous clips released, the trailer gave us a clearer view of various characters in the series with the most noteworthy being the harbinger of darkness and only named in codes before, Sauron is not only called by name but also unveiled in the trailer. The clip also gives a good idea of how Prime Video is taking on the tale and putting its shiniest foot forward, given the grandiose and fantastical imagery of the trailer.

For those unversed, the official synopsis of the series reads, "Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone."

Check out The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer below:

