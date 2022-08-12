The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Elves, Dwarves, Humans & Harfoots team up to fight evil in NEW clip

With Prime Videos' take on R.R. Tolkien's fantasy tale The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power inching closer, the OTT giant has released a new clip giving fans an insight on what to expect from the new series. The new series is set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

The new clip hints at the Elves, Dwarves, Humans and Harfoots coming together to fight the evil of Middle-earth's Second Age. In this new era from the old tales, different beings join forces to take on the darkness. In the clip the most remarkable line echoes as Galadriel aka Morfydd Clark narrates, "Sometimes to find the light, we must first touch the darkness." The profound words point toward the long-awaited rise of the Dark Lord Sauron who was featured in a previous clip.

Check out the latest clip by clicking HERE.

Created by J.D Payne, the official synopsis for the series reads, "The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil on Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone."

